Morgan Stanley Buys 765,284 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 176.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $89,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

