Morgan Stanley Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $55.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ATH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of ATH opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. Athene has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Athene by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

