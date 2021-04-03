Morgan Stanley Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $20,003,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $18,923,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

