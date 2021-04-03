Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,502,724 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $95,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

