Morgan Stanley Trims Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Target Price to $7.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

