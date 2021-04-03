Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,976,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 15,252 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $150.36 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day moving average is $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

