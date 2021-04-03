Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,598.50 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, with a total value of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 167 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.48) per share, with a total value of £1,594.85 ($2,083.68).

On Friday, January 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 179 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40).

On Thursday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.02) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 451.48 ($5.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,215 ($15.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £610.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 851.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.