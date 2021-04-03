Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

MOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $647.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Movado Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

