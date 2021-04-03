Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.76

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.76 and last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 298491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.18.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.47.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.