Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $8.59

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $9.03. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 63,671 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. engages in the provision of intelligent machines for the fabrication of additively manufactured electronics. Its products and services include DragonFly Pro System, conductive and insulating inks for printed electronics, and optimized multi-material design of complex electronics. The company was founded by Amit Dror and Simon Anthony-Fried in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.