Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ opened at $150.85 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $90.33 and a one year high of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

