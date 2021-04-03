National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.13.

T opened at C$25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

