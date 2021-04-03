National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.32 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

