National Bankshares Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$147.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$137.00 to C$147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$147.73.

TSE CNR opened at C$147.79 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$104.31 and a 1 year high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$142.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$140.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total transaction of C$7,082,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,930,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,450,608,957.98. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Insiders sold a total of 986,061 shares of company stock worth $141,816,866 in the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

