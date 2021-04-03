National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

National Health Investors stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

