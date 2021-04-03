National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $34,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

AJG stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

