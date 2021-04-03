National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $31,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

