National Pension Service Purchases 43,600 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $32,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $23,248,289.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 691,903 shares of company stock worth $139,792,972. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.