National Pension Service Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,583 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Corning were worth $37,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 280.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

