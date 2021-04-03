National Pension Service Sells 11,600 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $42,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.39. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.50 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

