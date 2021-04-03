Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Navigator by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVGS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.53 million, a P/E ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

