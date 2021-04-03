nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.05–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.24 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.24 EPS.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. nCino has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.63.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,197.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,280,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 in the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

