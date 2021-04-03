Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.84% of Neenah worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 169.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 148.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $875.86 million, a PE ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

