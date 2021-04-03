Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Up 46.8% in March

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Element in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net Element in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

NETE stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Net Element has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Net Element will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

