NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 518 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $21,263.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,063.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84.

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $21,191.83.

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17.

NTGR stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

