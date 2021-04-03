NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,459 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.54% of NETSTREIT worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,328,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Scotiabank started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NTST stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. On average, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

