Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.51 Million

Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $250.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.71 million and the lowest is $232.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $237.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $98.18. 693,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,267. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

