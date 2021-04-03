Neutrino USD Hits Market Capitalization of $221.33 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $221.33 million and $3.20 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00296329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00091542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00749833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 221,356,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,356,009 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

