New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $32,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

