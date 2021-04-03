Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $19.25 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

