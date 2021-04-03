Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

NWL opened at $27.06 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

