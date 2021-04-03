Nexo One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.99 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00004717 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $11.99 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 765.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

