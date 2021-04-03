NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8,232.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,232 ($107.55) and last traded at GBX 8,104 ($105.88), with a volume of 39006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,866 ($102.77).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,954.20 ($64.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,710.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,026.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 31.60.

In other NEXT news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42). Also, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total transaction of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

