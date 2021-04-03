NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

NEXT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

