NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

