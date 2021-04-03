Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NIO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 116,305,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,432,578. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

