Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Nadir Mahmood Sells 3,500 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nkarta by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

