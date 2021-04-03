Node Runners (NDR) Market Cap Reaches $4.81 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Node Runners token can currently be bought for approximately $205.80 or 0.00344906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $67,001.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00075544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00796735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00091241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010377 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,363 tokens. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io.

Node Runners Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

