Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.82.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.