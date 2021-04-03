Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomura Research Institute in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

