noob.finance ($NOOB) Market Cap Tops $28,129.59

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One noob.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $28,129.59 and approximately $1,033.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00300490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00734720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015187 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance.

noob.finance Token Trading

