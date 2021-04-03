North Fourth Asset Management LP Takes $24.42 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 184,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,415,000. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,893,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

