Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,744 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.60 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

