Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC opened at $108.39 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

