Northern Trust Corp Has $17.68 Million Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,044,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $36.70 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.