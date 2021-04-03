Northern Trust Corp Takes $16.41 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 89,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,490,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.73. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $251.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.