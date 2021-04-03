Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Santander Consumer USA worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,200,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,000.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

