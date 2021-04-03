Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report $10.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $9.60 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.72 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 64.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 31,347 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.