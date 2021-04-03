Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $78.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $13,799,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

