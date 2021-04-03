NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.19

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.19 and traded as high as C$11.68. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$11.64, with a volume of 221,247 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -114.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 55.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.